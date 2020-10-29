Ann E. Summers of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on October 22, 2020 in what she called her home, Kings Grant Assisted living. Ann was born on June 12, 1927 in Anthras, TN. She was the daughter of Viola Smith Evans and Dave Evans. She was one of 10 and was preceded in death by eight of her siblings. She married Walter Floyd Summers and moved from TN to VA where she lived the rest of her life past the time of her divorce. She is survived by her only child, Pamela Sue Mumey (husband Patrick L. Mumey), grandsons, Walter Scott Wermers, Los Angeles, CA, Todd Graham Wermers (wife, Jennifer D.Wermers), Murfreesboro TN and granddaughter Sarah Ann Eggert (husband-James D Eggert), Queen Creek, AZ. Other family members include her four great grandchildren whom she adored, and her youngest sister Betty Sorrells, Clinton TN.



Ann was a women of unwavering faith and attended First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach for over fifty years. She lived to make others feel joy, loved any social event and could make everyone laugh just by telling a story. She had a strong work ethic; Ann was a bookkeeper for Nixon Electric and Princess Ann Plumbing and Heating for over 35 years until she retired. After retirement she spent her time caring for children, worked the nursery at church, focused on family, watched all the sports, and read her Bible. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 30, in the First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach at 35th and Holly Road. She will be laid to rest in Virginia Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store