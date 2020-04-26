|
|
Anna Farrar of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully April 16, 2020.
Anna was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Mary Fell; her brother, Derek Fell; her loving husband, Eugene J. Farrar, Sr. and her grandson, David McClung, Jr. Anna is survived by her sister, Mary Palmer; her brother, Gerald Fell; her 4 children, Anna Marie O'Rork, Pam McDonald, Eugene Farrar Jr., Deana McClung and their significant others; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends whom she truly enjoyed spending time with along with all the children she babysat.
Anna was a special lady, to know her was to love her. Anna grew up in Flookburgh, England and was married there on February 2, 1957. Eight days later, the newly wedded couple headed to Virginia Beach, VA where she lived the remainder of her life. She was a lifetime member of the Navy Wives Club Princess Anne #143, Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association and a member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church.
Due to the Coronavirus the Celebration of Life has been postponed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020