Dr. Anna G. Dodson departed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late James and Mary Gill. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Amos S. Dodson of Norfolk, Virginia, four brothers, and one sister. Dr. Dodson retired from Norfolk Public Schools after serving thirty years as a teacher, counselor, and administrator. She spent her entire career empowering young people. Working with students brought her immense pleasure and satisfaction. Dr. Dodson encouraged her students to dream big and to work hard to obtain their dreams. She inspired her staff and colleagues to strive to reach higher goals. One of her most cherished recognitions was the naming of the "Dodson Scholars" at Norview High School in her honor. Dr. Dodson was a long-time member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Norfolk, Virginia. She was a dedicated servant of God, who always answered the call to serve. Her participation in the Golden Years Ministry was a divine joy in her senior years. Dr. Dodson survivors include her daughter, Dr. Cassandra D. Goodwyn (Gideon); three granddaughters: LeAnna Courtenay (Karil), Catherine Brown (Michael), and Yvonne Goodwyn; five great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; three Godchildren; two adopted daughters, one adopted grandson; and a multitude of relatives and friends. A private memorial service will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at Metropolitan Funeral Services, Granby Street, at 11:00 a.m. The service will be streamed. Interment will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, Virginia. In place of flowers, make donations to the scholarship fund for the "Dodson Scholars." Mail contributions to The Dodson Scholars, c/o Norview High School, 6501 Chesapeake, Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia 23513.



