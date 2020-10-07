Anna Hurt Deal has left this life for the next, far too soon. She is survived by her son Carlton Deal, Jr and his wife Shannon, and their children Brittany (Ani) and Parker; by her daughter Jennifer Jacoby, her husband Bill, and their children Brandon, Lauren, and Derek; by her ex-husband Carlton, Sr; and by her sister Helen Wiech, her husband Bob, and their son Chris and their daughter Sarah.
Anna was very proud to have been born in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up as a Coast Guard kid and moved with her family many times around the U.S. Anna attended Princess Anne High School, met Carlton Sr at Old Dominion University and they were married in 1963. They divorced in 1994, but continued to love and care for each other in subsequent years.
Anna had many jobs through the years. She worked as a legal assistant and a school teacher, had a vitamin business, sold fragrance, and ran a health food store. She loved singing and acting and, most of all, telling stories of God's Amazing Grace.
Anna became a follower of Jesus in 1971 at Virginia Beach Community Chapel through the ministry of Dick Woodward. She loved the Lord with all her heart and shared His love openly with everyone she met.
Anna loved her family, and she never met a stranger. Everyone who knew her would describe her as overflowing with joy, with life, with hope, and an unshakeable conviction that â€˜the best is yet to come.' Her family believes she is experiencing that now, in the presence of the Lord she loved so much.
The memorial service for Anna will be at Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, 7000 Granby St. in Norfolk on Saturday, October 10, 2020. All are welcome. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. You are welcome to arrive at 11:00am and the service will begin at 11:30am. Please bring a flower to place in her memory, and anything you would like to contribute to a memory book. Anna will be buried on October 13, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Jennifer and her family live. Condolences may be left for Anna's family at www.altmeyerfh.com