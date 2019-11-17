Home

Anna Jenkins (Betty) Young

Anna Jenkins Young (Betty), 94, died peacefully at her home on November 9, 2019. Born in Indian Head, MD, she was a graduate of the University of Maryland, a mother, a teacher, a Marine, and a real estate agent. She was a member of the Republican Women's Club, an avid reader and a volunteer reading assistant. Predeceased by her husband, William F. Young (Bill). She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Bruno (Tom), Barbara Grimm (Mark), and Noel Beecroft (Craig). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill and Betty met at Marine Corps Base Quantico where they will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Purple Heart Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019
