Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Norfolk, VA
Anna Jordan Brinkley, 94, left this earthly world on Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Waverly L. Brinkley, Jr. and she was the second of nine children born to Joseph Augustus Jordan, Sr. and Agnes Selden Jordan. Left to cherish her memory, is her son, Ronald Brinkley (Demetria); granddaughters, Daria Mack (Karas) and Ebyn Brinkley; and great-grandchildren Carrington Mack, Avery Mack and Aaron Mack; all of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by her sister Fannie Walls (William Sr.) and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives and friends. A homegoing service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 11th at Grace Episcopal Church, Norfolk, VA with Rev. Dr. Harold Cobb officiating. The viewing will be at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home in Chesapeake, VA on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will conduct their Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony starting promptly at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2019
