Anna Josephine Cochenour, 85, passed away May 20, 2019. She was born the youngest of eight on Jan. 18, 1934 in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Anna was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and she treasured time with her family. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of nearly 65 years, Earl Cochenour; children, David Cochenour (Kathleen Guzman), Donna Roenker (Tim), Darlene Daniels (John), and Dwane Cochenour; grandchildren, Angelo, Caitlin, Timothy, Ashleigh, Matthew, Nicholas, Matthew, Lisa, and Michael; and two great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thurs. May 23, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Fri. May 24, 2019 at Princess Anne Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
