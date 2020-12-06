1/1
Anna Loretta Scott
Anna Loretta Baldwin Scott, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Anna was born in Liberty, NC of H.L. Baldwin Jr. and Anna Lee Gregson Baldwin. She attended East Carolina College and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught English at Kempsville High School until the birth of her two children. She went on to have a highly instrumental part in the early development of Zero's Subs franchise.

Anna is predeceased by her parents H.L. & Anna Lee Baldwin. She is survived by her husband James Scott Jr., sister Carmen Fogleman (Joe), brother H.L. Baldwin III, daughter Rachael Davanzo (Steve) and son Anthony Schmidt (Patricia). Anna is also survived by her four grandchildren: Paige Schmidt, Hailey Schmidt, Robert Davanzo, and Gianni Schmidt.

Anna was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the love of her life and she didn't take her last breath until she had said her goodbyes and blessed them all. Anna loved having her family over and could "whip up" just about anything you asked for.

A celebration of life will be held in New Bern, NC at Annas favorite place, the Neuse River.

"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all."

- by Laura Ingles Wilder

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 3, 2020
God is God all comfort and he will comfort the family.My heartfelt condolences to the family.
December 3, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family.May you find comfort in each other during this difficult time .
