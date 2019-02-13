Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Anna Mae Duffy

Anna Mae Duffy Obituary
LCDR Anna Mae Duffy, USN (Ret.), 92, passed away at home on February 11, 2019. She was born in Germantown, Penn to the late John & Bessie Duffy. Ann Mae proudly served 21 years in the US Navy Nursing Corps. She obtained her Masterâ€™s in education and continued working as a nurse. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, traveling, and singing. A graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 at 3pm with full military honors rendered. Snellings Funeral Home is assisting with her funeral.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019
