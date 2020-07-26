1/1
Anna Mae Harrison
Anna Mae Harrison, 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 23, 2020.

Born in Kokomo, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Donald Foust and Helen Foust. She was retired as a florist and business owner.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Alfred Harrison and her step-mother, Alice Foust. Left to cherish her memory: three children, Vickie Smith (Bill), David Harrison, and Karen Ann Robinson (Carl); a brother, William Foust; grandchildren, David (Michelle), Jason (Crystal), Bryan (Leigh), Christine (Daniel), Daniel (Allison), Elizabeth (Alex), Jeffrey (Patrice), and Michael (Nicole); and great-grandchildren, James, Ashtyn, Jaxson, Elijah, Mason, Reese, Greylynn, Isaac, Eilley, Rhea, Linden, Harbor, Jackson, Virginia, Henry, Louise, Thomas, Paisley, and Gunnar.

A graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chalice Christian Church, 5612 Haden Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
