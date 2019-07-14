Anna Margaret Boyd Babe, 94, of Williamsburg, passed away on July 8, 2019.



Anna was raised by the late Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Boyd in Sharon Hill, PA and Cape May, NJ. She met her husband George in the 5th grade and went on to be married for 73 years. Anna attended the Westchester State Teachers College where she double majored in Elementary Education and Music, and minored in English, receiving a BA.



Anna was an amazing cellist, playing in the Philharmonic in Philadelphia and alongside her father who was an accomplished violinist. She was an avid field hockey player, playing all of her high school and college career. She was also a lifelong member of the Church of Nazarene.



Anna was preceded in death by grandson J. Kevin Helmick. She is survived by her husband George A. Babe; daughters, Cheryl (John) Helmick and Georgia (Larry) Allen; son, Kurt (Donna) Babe; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. Burial is private. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019