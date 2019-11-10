|
|
Anna Marie Pampani Mitelski, 86, passed away November 2, 2019. She was born in Somerville, NJ the daughter of the late Ruggiero and Maria Pampani. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Edward, and Anthony Pampani; and step-sons, Michael and Mitchell Mitelski. Anna worked for many years for Encyclopedia Britannica. She was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Franklin, VA. She was also a member of the Lion's Club. Anna was very artistic and loved to paint and sketch. She also enjoyed traveling and working in her garden. Anna is survived by her husband of 44 years, Edward J. Mitelski; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 niece; and 6 nephews. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Franklin, VA. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Catholic Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019