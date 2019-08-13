|
Anna J. â€œJeannieâ€ Oatridge, 94, was born on August 11, 1925 and returned to her Heavenly Father on August 11, 2019. Jeannie was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. She embodied the concept of ministering to others with a faith-filled heart.
Jeannie was predeceased by her husband, Ronnie, and her two sons, Dennis and Vincent. She is survived by her daughters, Annette Alt and Sue Thomas; her grandchildren, Michael, David, Stacie, and Kimberly; and her only great-grandchild, Ryan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marian Manor for their loving care during her six years as a resident. It was her second home and they were her second family.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, August 14th, at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Food for the Poor at 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073, or Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019