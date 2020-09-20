1/1
Anna Ruth Godwin
Anna Ruth Godwin, 85, born to the late Benjamin and Gertrude Glover, died peacefully on September 16 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, George Benjamin Godwin, Jr. and brother, Titus Glover. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children Sharen (Lester), Brian (JacQueline), Angela, and Terre (Rodney); 7 grandchildren; brothers, John (Alma) and Raphael (Merle); and sister-in-laws Laverne Glover and Esther Britt.

A viewing will be held at Beach Funeral Services (Virginia Beach) on Thursday, 9/24/20 from 5 - 7pm. A graveside service will be held at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery on Friday, 9/25/20 at 11am. Mask are mandatory at both services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
