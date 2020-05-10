Annabell "Billie" Ishmael
Annabell "Billie" Ishmael, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA died Thursday May 7, 2020 in her home.

She was a native of Van Wert, Ohio, and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband Cromer "Lee" Ishmael.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Chaney of Fresno, CA and Laura Tuskey of Virginia Beach, VA; a son Michael Ishmael of Purcellville, VA; and four grandchildren, Ryan Chaney, Atticus, Rosemary and Sally Ishmael.

The family will celebrate a Catholic Mass in her honor at a later date, and she will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
