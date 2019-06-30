Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
4569 Shoulders Hill Rd.
Suffolk, VA
Anne Barber Bowers

Anne Barber Bowers Obituary
Anne Barber Bowers, 87, passed away June 28, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Anne and Richard E. Barber, Jr.

Anne was a high school graduate of St. Paulâ€™s Academy and retired from Bowers Realty Co., which she and her late husband Carl E. Bowers owned and operated in Portsmouth. She was an avid sports fan who loved the outdoors, cooking, and her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delia Barber Plott, and brothers Richard E. Barber and Leo T. Barber. She is survived by her brother James J. Barber of Chesapeake; her special nephew and niece, Stephen B. Plott and Jennifer Plott McKinney and their spouses; and her great joy in life, her great-niece Hannah and three great-nephews, Eli, Jack, and Cooper; as well as other nieces and nephews who live out of town.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Rd., Suffolk. Memorial donations may be made to Portsmouth Humane Society or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
