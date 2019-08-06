|
Anne Bryant Nock, wife of the late L. Floyd Nock III and a resident of Onancock, Va., passed away on August 1, 2019.
Anne was born on March 3, 1934, in Richmond, Va., to Richard Orman Bryant and Nell Brooks Johnson Bryant. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Womanâ€™s College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree. After marrying L. Floyd Nock III in 1958 and settling at Vaux Hall on Pungoteague Creek, Anne raised a family and embarked on an intentional life of service, living out the motto of her college: â€œVita Abundantiorâ€ â€" life more abundant. She shared that abundance with everyone she encountered.
A devoted member of Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock, Anne was a consummate caring supporter of her community and a full-time volunteer, teacher, and engaged citizen. An October 2017 issue of Eastern Shore First referred to her as â€œOnancockâ€™s longtime champion and the unofficial town grandmother.â€
Anne was a member of and contributed to many organizations and causes. She served Market Street United Methodist Church (MSUMC) as its librarian for decades, helping people of all ages to find materials that would enhance their insights and understandings of faith. She also was at the forefront of the effort to preserve the Historic Cokesbury Church building as a ministry of MSUMC, after the Cokesbury congregation became unable to maintain it. Anne combined her love of music with her passion to restore Cokesbury. The result was a series of memorable fundraising concerts that showcased the Eastern Shoreâ€™s exceptional musical talent, including Paul Plishka of the Metropolitan Opera.
A lifelong dog lover, Anne took her Boston Terriers to the Hermitage retirement home on the Eastern Shore for weekly therapy dog visits with the residents. With her church circle, she provided monthly birthday luncheons there for many years. Anne also was active with The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, the Onancock Tree Board, and the Onancock Business & Civic Association.
Anne was a published author whose works included Child of the Bay: Past, Present, and Future as well as two tomes she always insisted that she had assisted her beloved â€œMickeyâ€ in writing: A Bostonâ€™s World and LapDog Therapy: My Journey from Companion Dog to Therapy Dog. Anne also served as editor for A Voyage Through Time: Onancock, Virginia, 1607-2007, a collection of essays published to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the settlement of Jamestown.
Survivors include a daughter, Sarah B. Nock of Accomac, Va.; a son, Levin Floyd Nock IV and his wife Magi Oriah Nock, of Portland, Ore.; a sister, Nell Bryant Richardson and her husband Barrett Richardson, of Suffolk, Va.; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Henderson Nock of Accomac, Va.; three nieces, eight nephews, and their families; her beloved Boston Terrier, Charger; and â€˜grandpetsâ€™, two dogs and a cat. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Baby Boy Bryant; a sister, Jane Virginia Bryant; brother-in-law, Samuel Ames Nock; sister-in-law, Ellen Nock Nelson and her husband Col. William Long Nelson; and a nephew, Christian Ames Nock.
A memorial service to celebrate Anneâ€™s life will be held at Market Street United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with Reverends J. Barton Weakley and W. Douglas Tanner officiating. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the service.
Due to health concerns, the family thanks guests attending the service for refraining from wearing scents and fragrances if possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anneâ€™s name would be welcomed by Historic Cokesbury Church, P.O. Box 2, Onancock, VA 23417 (http://www.mktstreetumc.org/historic-cokesbury-church.html), Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417 (http://www.mktstreetumc.org), Boston Terrier Club of America Rescue (http://bostonterrierclubofamerica.org/shop/rescue-donations.php), or to Pets on Wheels, 8245 Ingleton Circle, Easton, MD 21601 (http://petsonwheelsofdelmarvainc.org).
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 6, 2019