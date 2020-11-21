1/
Anne C. Church
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne C. Church of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home with her husband Rod Church and her cousin Teri Hewitt. She was born in Hampton, Virginia on July 28, 1951. She retired from Verizon after 31 years. She worked as a legal secretary until she retired in 2018. Anne was an avid reader and an excellent black-jack player.

Family to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years Rod Church of Virginia Beach; Sister Donna Custis and her husband Glenn of Pungoteague, VA. Brothers Thomas Camden and Michael Camden of Phoenix, AZ; Nephew Tony Custis and Niece Amber Custis. Further survived by many beloved cousins. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to your favorite charity in Anne's name. A celebration of Anne's life will take place in the spring of 2021. Date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Anne was very brave with her cancer journey during the last 5 months. I will miss her terribly , as we spent so much time together. Rod, you were a wonderful husband and caregiver. She loved your dearly. She has gone onto her heavenly home and we have wonderful memories . I know we will be with her someday, as our faith promises. She has taken a lot of love with her, and she left a lot of love behind.


Teri hewitt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved