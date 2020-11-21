Anne was very brave with her cancer journey during the last 5 months. I will miss her terribly , as we spent so much time together. Rod, you were a wonderful husband and caregiver. She loved your dearly. She has gone onto her heavenly home and we have wonderful memories . I know we will be with her someday, as our faith promises. She has taken a lot of love with her, and she left a lot of love behind.







