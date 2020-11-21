Anne C. Church of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home with her husband Rod Church and her cousin Teri Hewitt. She was born in Hampton, Virginia on July 28, 1951. She retired from Verizon after 31 years. She worked as a legal secretary until she retired in 2018. Anne was an avid reader and an excellent black-jack player.
Family to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years Rod Church of Virginia Beach; Sister Donna Custis and her husband Glenn of Pungoteague, VA. Brothers Thomas Camden and Michael Camden of Phoenix, AZ; Nephew Tony Custis and Niece Amber Custis. Further survived by many beloved cousins. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to your favorite charity
in Anne's name. A celebration of Anne's life will take place in the spring of 2021. Date to be announced.