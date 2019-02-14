|
Anne Marlyn Cohen Friedman, 78, passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 in Cary, N.C. after a long courageous battle with cancer.Raised in Richmond, VA., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Meyer Cohen and Sarah Goldie Cohen, and preceded in death by her beloved husband Hillard Carl Friedman and their dear son David Scott Friedman.Mrs. Friedman was a longtime member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk.She enjoyed shopping, baking and spending time with her family and friends .She is survived by her daughters Robin Friedman and Suzanne Goldman; her sister, Linda Gale Krause; brothers Butch Cohen and Marc Stephen Cohen; and grandchildren Brandon Bebout, Haley Goldman and Madeleine Goldman. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 today, February 14, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rabbi Jeffrey Arnowitz officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El Temple in Norfolk, The or a charity of donorâ€™s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019