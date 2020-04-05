|
Anne Conway Vollrath, age 89, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport Connecticut, she was the oldest daughter of first generation Irish-Americans Thomas Francis and Anna Mulligan Conway.
She was preceded in death by her husband William G. Vollrath. Survived by her sister Carol Denney, children Carol Tucker (husband Mike Tucker) and Karl Vollrath, and granddaughter Carly Tucker.
Anne was always a student and a teacher. She graduated from Skidmore College in 1951 where she gained the nickname Connie and best friends. She received her Masters in Education from Old Dominion University. Teaching led her overseas to Morocco and England where she taught at the American bases and went sightseeing in her spare time. After marrying and moving to Newport News, VA she taught for decades, primarily at John B. Cary Elementary in Hampton. Once retired she was happiest pursuing her passion, reading. She was rarely seen without a book or newspaper in her hands.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Manor and Heartland Hospice for their kind and gentle care. To honor the memory of Anne, read a book, thank a teacher, and hug someone you love.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020