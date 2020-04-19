|
Anne Russell Corley, 97, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born in Sanford, NC on June 5, 1922. She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was the last charter member of the church.
Anne is preceded in death by her mother and father, all her brothers and sisters, her husband, William Arthur "Bill" Corley, and her daughter, Cathryn Corley Minsterman. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy Corley Moore (Buddy); son-in-law, Kenneth Minsterman; granddaughters, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Minsterman and Michele Minsterman Kennedy (Zach); and great granddaughter, Harper Cathryn Kennedy as well as various nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to Our Saviour Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020