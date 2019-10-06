The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Couch Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Couch Wilkins Obituary
Anne Couch Wilkins, 77, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away October 3, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Anne Couch. She graduated from Maury High School in 1959, received her Bachelor's Degree from Christopher Newport University in 1979 and graduated from Regent University in 2006 with a Masters of Arts-Human Services Counseling. She retired as a Test Administrator from Tidewater Community College Chesapeake Campus.

Left to cherish her memory: two sons, Rick Wilkins and his wife, Teresa, and Henry Wilkins and his wife, Chrissy, as well as four grandchildren, Ashtyn, Alec, Austin, and Ava.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now