Anne Couch Wilkins, 77, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away October 3, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Julian and Anne Couch. She graduated from Maury High School in 1959, received her Bachelor's Degree from Christopher Newport University in 1979 and graduated from Regent University in 2006 with a Masters of Arts-Human Services Counseling. She retired as a Test Administrator from Tidewater Community College Chesapeake Campus.
Left to cherish her memory: two sons, Rick Wilkins and his wife, Teresa, and Henry Wilkins and his wife, Chrissy, as well as four grandchildren, Ashtyn, Alec, Austin, and Ava.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. The memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019