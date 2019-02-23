Anne Dashiell Kiley passed away peacefully at her home on February 20th. Anne was predeceased by her loving husband, Daniel L. Kiley, Sr, former Vice President Taxation of Norfolk Southern Corporation, her parents Robert Gatewood and Marguerite Miller Dashiell and her brother, Robert G. Dashiell, Jr. Anne was the beloved mother of Peggy Dillon and her husband, Glenn of Lynchburg; Cecelia Graham and her husband Jim of Whiteville, NC; Patricia Kiley and her husband Mark Van Malssen of Midlothian; Mary Kiley of West Peabody, Massachusetts; Dan Kiley and his wife Tory of Des Peres, Missouri and Barbara Kiley of Norfolk. Anne absolutely cherished her many grandchildren: Nina Dillon of Lynchburg; Glenn Dillon and his husband Barry Tsai of Chicago; Trey Mangus and his wife Ferrell of Swansboro, North Carolina; Rob Mangus and his wife, Emily of Roanoke; Katie Meckley and her husband, Bryant of San Francisco; Michael Van Malssen and his wife, Sara of Austin, Texas; Annie McMenamin of Boston; Jack McMenamin of Boston; Mac Kiley of St. Louis; Maryanne Kiley of Washington, DC; Maggie Kiley of St. Louis; Liz Green of Richmond; Caroline Green of Richmond and Sarah Green of Norfolk. Her great-grandchildren were also a source of great pride and love: Kiley Morris of Lynchburg; Liam and Winston Mangus of Swansboro; Retzler and Robert Mangus of Roanoke and Tripp Meckley of San Francisco. Anne loved her many friends and family, whether it was a childhood friend or a more recent relationship. Anneâ€™s special caretakers of the last several years, Ruth Groh and Ramona Ivory held a special place in her heart usually only reserved for family. She was a Chrysler Museum docent; a member of the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughter Ruth Sergeant Circle; served on the board of the Hermitage Museum and on the board of the St. Maryâ€™s Home for Disabled Children and was an active member of the Colonial Dames. She was a member of Norfolk Yacht and Country Club, a long time member of Sacred Heart Parish and more recently, Blessed Sacrament Parish of Norfolk. Anne cherished any time with family, especially annual beach vacations; relished traveling all over the world and found great joy playing bridge with her many dear friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday at 11:00 at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Norfolk. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Maryâ€™s Home for Disabled Children. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019