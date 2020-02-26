|
Anne Delores Freeman Conner Carr, 73, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA the daughter of the late Ernest Freeman and Kathleen Cox Freeman. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wayne Carr; and sister, Kathy Freeman. Anne formerly worked as a hairdresser. Anne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Keith Stacy; sons and daughter-in-law, Jamie Conner, Steven and Kaylyn Conner; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and former husband, James Russell Conner. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Somerton United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Burt Pearce officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020