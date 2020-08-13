Ask anyone what they remember about Anne Duke Kittrell and they will mention her love for her children, and her innate ability to meet people right where they are in life. Anne went to her eternal home, unexpectedly, on the morning of Friday August 7th while on her way to a routine Doctor's appointment.
Anne was born in Lancaster, PA to James Edward and Barbara Duke. Her parents later settled in Damascus, MD for the majority of her childhood. She attended Damascus High School and graduated from James Madison University with a degree in Education. She received her Masters in Education from Old Dominion University as well as her Gifted Endorsement.
Anne met Kevin Kittrell at James Madison University and married him on January 1, 1994. They were married for 24 years. They were blessed to have three amazing children: Samuel, Benjamin, and Emma. Christ was always at the center of their family. Anne, Kevin, and their children followed a call in 2004 to start an international church in Brussels, Belgium.
Anne and Kevin were part of the launch team for the first ever Serve the City, a global movement of volunteers showing kindness in practical ways to people in need. Anne and Kevin helped to launch the first Serve the City in Virginia Beach in December 2016, which is still an active and growing ministry.
Anne served Virginia Beach City Public Schools in a multitude of ways as a teacher. Her career started at Ocean Lakes High School as an English teacher. Once she started having her children, she decided to stay home with her proudest accomplishments. Once she returned to the school system, she served in many capacities - as an elementary school gifted resource teacher, as a middle school literacy coach, and most recently, as a high school gifted resource teacher at Green Run High School. She had a passion for teaching children. But she was much more than a teacher to her students as she invested in them, spent time with them, and prayed for them.
Kevin was diagnosed with cancer in late 2016. After a courageous year and a half battle, Kevin went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2017. After Kevin died Anne viewed life differently. She saw life as fleeting. She wanted to live her life abundantly and to the fullest. She didn't wait "until tomorrow". She consistently, authentically, and unapologetically lived life to its fullest. She invested in others and she loved deeply.
For most of her time in Virginia Beach she attended and was fed at Trinity Church. Trinity ministered to her in such a special way, especially when she lost Kevin. However, after Anne gained her footing, Vineyard Church became her new church home where she was excited about deepening her walk with Jesus.
Anne is survived by her parents, James Edward and Barbara Duke, her brother Chris Duke and his family, and her sister in law Kim George and her family. But most importantly she is survived by her wonderful children, and by Chad Dunn. Chad showed Anne that it was possible to love again. He brought so much joy to their lives. We are incredibly thankful for him. Anne would want all of us to shower her family, especially her children, with consistent prayers and unconditional love in the days, months, and years ahead.
While Anne's life was brief on this earth, we take comfort knowing where she is spending her eternity. We will celebrate her life on Friday at 4:00 pm at Trinity Church/Oceanfront Campus, 401 35th St., Virginia Beach. Thanks to COVID19, it will be by invite only. A private burial will occur at Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Green Run High School (send checks to Green Run High School with "Anne's Love Fund" designated in the memo line).
Please feel free to post pictures, thoughts, and condolences on this Memorial site. https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/anne-kittrell/4676
. Online condolences may also be offered at hdoliver.com
