Anne Elizabeth Nichols Jones
Anne Elizabeth Nichols Jones, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 9, 2020.

A native of Virginia Beach, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Lois Nichols. She was a longtime member of Sandbridge United Methodist Church. She was a 33 year survivor of breast cancer and an advocate of breast cancer awareness.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Jones, III; son, Tyler Brown; and uncle, Royal C. Madry. Left to cherish her memory: her sister, Sharon N. McNeely; children, Ashley R. Powell and her husband, Barry, and G. S. "Scooter" Brown, III; and grandchildren, Caleb W. Shelton and Caiden E. Shelton.

Viewing will be available for family and friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Sunday, July 12, from 2 to 8 p.m. The immediate family will not be present for the viewing. A graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park on Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. The dress code for the viewing and service will be "Sandbridge Casual."

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
