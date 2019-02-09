Anne Hackney White, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Wednesday, Feb, 6, 2019 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven in Rockingham, NC. She was born December 1, 1933 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late John Mallary and Anne Grey Hackney. Anne White graduated Maury High School in 1951 and 1953 Norfolk Division (Now ODU) with an AA degree. She worked as a Manager and retired from Peter Kwick Copies. She was a volunteer at the Sandler Center of the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham, NC with Rev. Chris Thornton officiating. Surrounded by her family, she is survived by her children, Richard White (Jeanne) of Conway, SC, Anne Keller (Nick) of Lilesville, NC and Cynthia Dycus (Tim) of Colonial Heights, VA; 7 Grandchildren- Jennifer, Jessica, Stephanie, Christopher, Matthew, Heather and Allison; 10 Great-Grandchildren- James, Brayden, Lily, Cameron, Caleb, Jacob, EJ, Graham, Nora, Taliah, and her companion of 38 years " James Roland Stiff of Virginia Beach, VA. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice Haven, 1119 US Hwy #1 North Rockingham, NC 28379.Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham NC. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary