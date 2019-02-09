The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watson-King Funeral Home
306 East Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
(910) 895-4011
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Watson-King Funeral Home
306 East Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Watson-King Funeral Home
306 East Franklin Street
Rockingham, NC 28379
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hackney White


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Anne Hackney White Obituary
Anne Hackney White, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Wednesday, Feb, 6, 2019 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven in Rockingham, NC. She was born December 1, 1933 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late John Mallary and Anne Grey Hackney. Anne White graduated Maury High School in 1951 and 1953 Norfolk Division (Now ODU) with an AA degree. She worked as a Manager and retired from Peter Kwick Copies. She was a volunteer at the Sandler Center of the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 @ 2:00 pm at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham, NC with Rev. Chris Thornton officiating. Surrounded by her family, she is survived by her children, Richard White (Jeanne) of Conway, SC, Anne Keller (Nick) of Lilesville, NC and Cynthia Dycus (Tim) of Colonial Heights, VA; 7 Grandchildren- Jennifer, Jessica, Stephanie, Christopher, Matthew, Heather and Allison; 10 Great-Grandchildren- James, Brayden, Lily, Cameron, Caleb, Jacob, EJ, Graham, Nora, Taliah, and her companion of 38 years " James Roland Stiff of Virginia Beach, VA. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice Haven, 1119 US Hwy #1 North Rockingham, NC 28379.Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham NC.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.