Anne Hill Edwards of Portsmouth died in Raleigh, NC, on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Preston H. Edwards of Salem, VA, and Benjamin G. Edwards of Chapel Hill, NC, and their families. Funeral services are private. Memorial donations can be directed to the Wesley Community Center or Centenary United Methodist Church in Portsmouth.



