Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Holland Baker


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Holland Baker Obituary
Anne Holland Baker of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2019, after living gracefully for 95 years.

She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Captain Robert and Mary Holland on March 5th, 1924. She graduated from Maury High School and Coker College in 1947.

She loved her teaching career at Linkhorn Park Elementary in Virginia Beach.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Harold Baker. They raised three daughters who are left to cherish her memory, Mary Sydney Barker, of Virginia Beach, Holly Baker Anderson (Dan) of Haymarket, Virginia, and Bonnie Baker Cunningham (Bruce) of Christiansburg, Virginia. She is also survived by her loving sister, Patsy Richardson of Virginia Beach. Her brother, Bob Lee Holland, preceded her in death.

Anne leaves behind seven grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally, Olympia Snyder Frink (Kenny), Mackenzie Snyder Tanielu (Alan), Michelle Snyder Fox (George), Meredith Anderson, Holland Anderson, Baker Cunningham, and Barrett Cunningham. She also had six great grandchildren, Alani, Tanner, Banyan, Leland, Louie, and Bo. They all loved their "Nanny" deeply.

A private service will be held at a later date at Galilee Episcopal Church. Her final resting place will be beside her husband, Harold, in Virginia Beach.

Donations may be made in her honor to

Surfer's Healing, 828 High Point Avenue, Virginia beach Va. 23451 or

Galilee Children's Ministries, c/o Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.