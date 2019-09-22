|
Anne Holland Baker of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2019, after living gracefully for 95 years.
She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Captain Robert and Mary Holland on March 5th, 1924. She graduated from Maury High School and Coker College in 1947.
She loved her teaching career at Linkhorn Park Elementary in Virginia Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Harold Baker. They raised three daughters who are left to cherish her memory, Mary Sydney Barker, of Virginia Beach, Holly Baker Anderson (Dan) of Haymarket, Virginia, and Bonnie Baker Cunningham (Bruce) of Christiansburg, Virginia. She is also survived by her loving sister, Patsy Richardson of Virginia Beach. Her brother, Bob Lee Holland, preceded her in death.
Anne leaves behind seven grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally, Olympia Snyder Frink (Kenny), Mackenzie Snyder Tanielu (Alan), Michelle Snyder Fox (George), Meredith Anderson, Holland Anderson, Baker Cunningham, and Barrett Cunningham. She also had six great grandchildren, Alani, Tanner, Banyan, Leland, Louie, and Bo. They all loved their "Nanny" deeply.
A private service will be held at a later date at Galilee Episcopal Church. Her final resting place will be beside her husband, Harold, in Virginia Beach.
Donations may be made in her honor to
Surfer's Healing, 828 High Point Avenue, Virginia beach Va. 23451 or
Galilee Children's Ministries, c/o Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019