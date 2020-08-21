Anne Hood Kelley, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Anne was born on August 17, 1937 to Albie L. and Elizabeth M. Hood in Norfolk, VA. She was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Old Dominion University. She retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1993 after 27 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her beloved brothers, John L. Hood and Howard C. Hood.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Celeste D. Laney, and her husband, John, her granddaughters, Tiffany C. Mathews, and Traci E. Vellenoweth, her great grandsons, Riley Zane Mathews and Avery John Barfield, her sister- in-laws, Connie K. Hood, Brenda W. Hood, three nieces, five nephews, one great niece, four great nephews, several cousins, and many loving friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered online to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.