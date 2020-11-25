Anne Keck Redfern, 85, of Norfolk, Va., died peacefully at home on November 19, 2020.
Born and raised in Richmond, Anne graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond. Her family moved to Norfolk while she attended Hollins College, and upon graduation, she followed them there. A year later she married Bill Redfern, whom she met at a sailing regatta.
Anne learned to sail at Fishing Bay in Deltaville, VA, where her family spent summers, and she enjoyed sailing and boating all of her life. An accomplished racer in the Penguin class in the 1950s, she earned first place at the Nationals in 1954, and third place in 1955. Anne and husband Bill traveled to Newport to watch three America's Cup regattas in the 1960s.
After her husband's untimely death, Anne devoted her life to her family, to her faith, and to her community. She was fiercely supportive of her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd for over 60 years. Her volunteer work included: docent at the Chrysler Museum, board member of the Hermitage Museum Auxiliary, Norfolk Master Gardeners, the Algonquin Garden Club, and the Altar Guild at The Church of the Good Shepherd.
Anne loved life and lived it to the fullest. She thrived in social settings, never met a stranger, and was always warm and gracious.
She enjoyed art history and any art museum. Anne was an intrepid international traveler for 45 years, and loved visiting her children abroad, especially in Southeast Asia. She made countless trips to Colorado to visit her grandchildren. She was also an avid sports fan: a dedicated Tar Heel (especially lacrosse and basketball), college basketball, Wimbledon, the French Open, and the Tour de France, to name a few. Anne closely followed the Chesapeake Bay log canoe regattas in Talbot County, MD, for 16 summers. She loved to garden, worked in the yard almost every day, and created a wonderful haven where she lived for nearly six decades.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Kathleen Keck, her husband William (Bill) A. Redfern, Jr., and her sister Kathleen K. Johansen. Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Redfern, Norfolk; her sons, Will Redfern (Ellen), Norfolk, Neill Redfern (Christine), Steamboat Springs, CO; three cherished grandchildren Margaret, Mac, and George; two nephews, Lance Johansen (Tam and children), Gulfport, MS, and Chris Johansen (Natasha), Leucadia, CA; and a large extended family.
The funeral service will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Norfolk Botanical Garden, the Elizabeth River Project, Girls On The Run Of Hampton Roads, or Lee's Friends.
HD Oliver Norfolk is handling the funeral arrangements, HDOliver.com
