Anne Louise Miles Redman, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with her Lord on January 28, 2020.
She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on October 4, 1937, a daughter to the late George and Mildred Miles. While serving in the U.S. Navy, Anne met and married Henry C. Redman on April 25, 1959.
Anne enjoyed dancing and playing piano. She was a member of Kempsville Presbyterian Church, where she founded the dance group "Potpourri of Praise". For several years, Anne was a dancer in the Norfolk Tap Club. She used her dancing and piano skills to continually enhance the lives of others by performing at Nursing Homes and sharing God's love with all she met.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Redman, her sister, Shirley Smith and her brother, George Miles. Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Cheryl Monaco and her husband, Joseph, of Virginia Beach, Mark H. Redman and his wife, Teri, of Kennesaw, Georgia and Dawn Redman Groff of San Diego, California; Five grandchildren, Jacquelyn, James, Matthew, Aaron and Abigail; and great-grandsons, James and Alexander.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Wave Church Seaboard Campus (2655 Seaboard Road, Virginia Beach). Internment will be private. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Princess Anne Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries at donate.unionmissionministries.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020