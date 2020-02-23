The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map

Anne Louise Woods

Anne Louise Woods, 76, of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, with family by her side.

Anne was born in Englewood, NJ, to the late George and Mary Louis Collington. She bravely served our country in the U.S. Navy. She then worked for Sheller Globe Corporation for over 20 years, making Norfolk her home and at the same time raising three wonderful children on her own. Then she met her soul mate, Cecil Woods, and had the family she always deserved and dreamed of. In 2015, she retired from the Kernersville Senior Center as their Program Assistant.

Anne loved the outdoors, animals, camping and was a master crafter. Moma loves her family with all her heart. She was a leader and a fighter until the end. Moma was loved by everyone she met.

Anne was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Cecil E. Woods (PawPaw, Porkee); brother, George Collington, Jr.; and grandson, Seth Strong. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, John R. Strong, III, and wife, KJ, of Norfolk, VA, and Christopher Strong and wife, Lori, of Deerfield, WI; daughter, Sarah Bennett and loving son-in-law, Danny Bennett, of Norfolk, VA; her grandchildren, Amanda and Darren Bennett, Tucker Strong, Sawyer and Brady Strong; and great-grandson, Jett Bennett. Her "partners in crime" were Danny and Jett Bennett. Moma also had many friends that she loved dearly.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020
