Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
H.D. Oliver
Virginia Beach, VA
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Anne M. "Nancy" McLaughlin passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband John T. "Jack" McLaughlin. She is survived by her 3 children, Sheila, John (Debbie), Mary (Brian), and 4 grandchildren, Jeff, Kelly, Mike (Danielle), and Tim, along with many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel in Virginia Beach on Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 from 6:00PM to 7:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 1:00PM on Friday Aug. 30, 2019. Interment will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, #1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
