Anne Marie Siebels quietly journeyed on to her eternal home on June 16, 2020. Born to amazing parents Nora B. and John C. O'Connor in Portsmouth, VA, Anne's life was a testament to the trials and triumphs known to the Greatest Generation.
Anne married the love of her life, Gene Siebels, who preceded her on this eternal journey in 2006. Theirs was a shared life of hard work, happiness, and adventure. Small joys were her constant companion and faith the anchor of her soul. Scripture sustained her. Ephesians 4:32 "â€¦and be kind and compassionate to another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you." Mom's mantras in life were "Be kind, Be honest, Do good, Help others, Have faith."
Shaped by the Great Depression and the sacrifices of WWII, she embraced a life of simplicity. She believed a woman's place was in the Houseâ€¦and the Senate. Her hope was for a just world and her prayer for peace and equality. Anne loved poetry, anthologies, nature, the smell of fresh rain, gentle breezes, watching her visiting birds, and The Andy Griffith Show. She possessed gentleness, humility, strength without harshness, and a grateful heart. A beautiful life well-lived.
Her accounting skills, developed in her work at Seaboard Railroad and City of Virginia Beach Highway Dept., kept her sharp and alert, with the ongoing ability to give her drivers accurate directions as well as safe driving instructions. Having lived in coastal Virginia and Hatteras, she found travel throughout the U.S. and numerous countries fascinating, always returning home curious about the customs and cultures of the people she met. She was an active member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church community. Her favorite books were Henry David Thoreau's Walden Pond, and Anne Marrow Lindbergh's Gift of the Sea, and its quotes, "Our life is frittered away by detailâ€¦simplify, simplify," and "Only love can be divided endlessly and still not diminish," respectively. She lived to love and serve others.
Left to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of faith are her children, Christy (Keith Highfill), Geri Jones, JoAnne (Anthony Breen), Tom (Jeanette), and Richard (Theresa); as well as her grandchildren, Alison, Chip, Amy, Eugene, Casper, Eric, Adam, Katie, Grace, Matthew, Aidan, Brady, Annie, Lily, Aaron, Ezekiel, Charlie, Lee, Alex, Nate, Foster, Connor, Kyle, Nora, Caleb, Mary Kate, Clark, Aubrey, Will; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The Lord says ,"I will guide you along the best pathway for your life. I will advise you and watch over you." (Ps. 32:8)
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the foodbank or Catholic Charities. Condolences can be offered to the family at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 27, 2020.