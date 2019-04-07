|
|
Anne Marie Vaughan, age 95 passed away peacefully in her Virginia Beach home April 6, 2019. Mrs. Vaughan is survived by her daughter, Janie Vaughan Bowler and husband Rick of Scottsdale, Az., her son, Buddy Vaughan and wife Laura, two granddaughters, Leeanne Morton and Jamie Vaughan and two great grandchildren, Gabe and Lyla. She was preceded in death by her husband Emory "Bud" Vaughan and their daughter, Suzanne. The family would like to thank Cynthia Gayda, Perla, Nora, Nena and Analiza for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad or one's . H. D. Oliver is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019