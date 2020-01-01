The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Anne Russell Owens Obituary
Anne Russell Owens, 72, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019.

Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Louise Boswell and a brother Robert Boswell. She was born in Richmond, Virginia and resided in Maryland and the last few years in Virginia Beach. She was a former Advertising Manager for The Capitol Gazette and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years Richard L. Owens, 2 children Sharley Wimpy and Matthew Wade and wife Melissa; 4 grandchildren Emily, Julie, Aiden and Bradley, a sister Betty Fulk and husband George; 3 nephews Bill, Bob and Chris McKown; a sister-in-law Linda Boswell.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2:00 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church.

Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
