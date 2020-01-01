|
Anne Russell Owens, 72, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019.
Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Louise Boswell and a brother Robert Boswell. She was born in Richmond, Virginia and resided in Maryland and the last few years in Virginia Beach. She was a former Advertising Manager for The Capitol Gazette and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years Richard L. Owens, 2 children Sharley Wimpy and Matthew Wade and wife Melissa; 4 grandchildren Emily, Julie, Aiden and Bradley, a sister Betty Fulk and husband George; 3 nephews Bill, Bob and Chris McKown; a sister-in-law Linda Boswell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2:00 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020