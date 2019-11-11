|
Anne Silvers James Perkins, 86, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born in Somerset, KY to the late Orlow A. and Hazel M. Silvers. She retired in 1993 from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as an information security specialist and was a member of Green Lakes Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan J. Huff and husband Brad and Ellen M. James; a son, Robert T. James and wife Kim; a step-son, J. Mark Perkins and wife Marti; five grandchildren, Nicholas Huff (Gillian), Rebecca Huff, Whitney Coppola (Matt), John James (Shiela) and Kate Perkins; and three great grandchildren, Ella Huff, William Huff and Madelyn Huff.
A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, at Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Tommy Speight. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday from 6 - 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Green Lakes Baptist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 11, 2019