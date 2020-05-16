Anne Trinkle Oberndorfer, age 92, died of natural causes, peacefully in her sleep, on 9 May 2020 in Bridgewater, Virginia. Born Anne Wheeler Trinkle on 7 September 1927 in Lexington, Virginia, she was the daughter of Colonel and Mrs. Robert Jacob and Eleanor (Crane) Trinkle. She was raised in the Episcopal faith, attending Robert E. Lee (now Grace) and St. Paul's-Ivy Episcopal churches. She attended her senior year of high school at The Hewlett School, Islip, New York. She matriculated at Stephens College, and then graduated on 3 June 1944 from Madison College (now James Madison University).



On 20 December 1947 at her Lexington, Virginia childhood home, Anne married her first husband, Dr. Herbert Claiborne Jones, Jr. of Petersburg, and they raised four children. On 29 June 1974, in Nags Head, North Carolina, she wed her second husband William (Bill) Philip Oberndorfer II of Norfolk. They were blissfully married until his death in 2009.



Anne lived life with passion, grace, and style. She proudly claimed to be the first in this family of avid skiers; was an impressive gourmet cook, world traveler, and lover of fashion. She spent thousands of hours creating stunning needlepoint art, which was always in demand by family and for church, Junior League, and other charity fundraisers. For years, she volunteered for Virginia's Historic Garden Week. She was a devoted supporter of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), "the family business," of which her father was Chairman of the Engineering Department; her first husband was Class of 1948B; both brothers attended; and her mother was VMI Museum Curator.



She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husbands, and her elder brother, Robert (Nancy). Anne is survived by her younger brother, Lieutenant Colonel Nelson (Karen) of Ashland, VA, and her four children: J. Randolph Jones (Susan) of Incline Village, NV; A. Trinkle Jones (David Abbott, Ph.D.) of Flagstaff, AZ; Jeanne C. Jones Troesch (Robert) of Newark, DE; and Patricia J. Branch (Robert) of Charlottesville, VA. She counted three well-loved stepchildren among her survivors: Susan Oberndorfer Margolius (Colonel Benjamin) of Vestal, NY; Nancy Oberndorfer Lavine (Monte) of Rochester, NY; and William P. Oberndorfer III (Marcy) of Virginia Beach, VA. She and Bill adored their 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Special thanks go to the Bridgewater Retirement Community for her last happy years there with Bill, as well as the fine care she received in Assisted Living and the Joy House.



A graveside service will be held at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery, Lexington, Virginia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the VMI Foundation at P.O. Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450.



Arrangements made by Johnson Funeral Service, Inc., Bridgewater, Virginia.



