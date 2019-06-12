|
Anne W. Sessoms, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 9, 2019. Born in Graham, NC, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Lucile Williamson. She retired from Sicash Builders. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, James R. â€œNickâ€ Sessoms; son, James R. â€œRobâ€ Sessoms, Jr.; her granddaughter, Grace Anne Sessoms; as well as special family, Elizabeth Jackson and Kyle Fisher. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, June 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019