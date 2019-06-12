The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Sessoms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne W. Sessoms

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne W. Sessoms Obituary
Anne W. Sessoms, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 9, 2019. Born in Graham, NC, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Lucile Williamson. She retired from Sicash Builders. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, James R. â€œNickâ€ Sessoms; son, James R. â€œRobâ€ Sessoms, Jr.; her granddaughter, Grace Anne Sessoms; as well as special family, Elizabeth Jackson and Kyle Fisher. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, June 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Download Now