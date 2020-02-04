|
Anne Y. Morris, 92, of Chesapeake, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born in South Boston, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Flournoy Floyd Purcell and Hessie Loftis Purcell. She was also predeceased by her husband, David Jackson Morris; brothers, Charles Purcell and John Purcell; a sister, Kate Purcell Earle, and her grandson-in-law Jeffrey Byrd. She was a graduated from Averett College and Radford College (1948), she later earned a Master's Degree in Education from Old Dominion University (1982) and continued her education at George Washington University, earning a Certificate of Advanced Studies. Mrs. Morris retired after 41 years in education, having taught second grade for 37 years at Kempsville Elementary School, where she was the 1992 Teacher of the Year. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Phi Beta Kappa. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Norfolk, where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school and WMU. She was a member of the Kempsville Lions Club, Ladies Auxiliary. Most of all, Anne enjoyed a full life with her family, reading, gardening and playing Canasta while on vacation with her family in Duck, NC.
Survivors include her daughters, Betty M. Montague (Vincent) and Dana M. Morris (David); grandchildren, Cynthia Byrd, Katherine Buxton (Scott), David Kyle Morris, and Perry Loyal Morris; great-granddaughters, Cierra Buxton Balsamo, Elizabeth Byrd and Caroline Byrd; great-great granddaughter, Reagan Balsamo; a sister-in-law, Marie Overstreet, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
The family is eternally grateful to Westminster Hospice, particularly nurses Nikki and Jessica, RN as well as Dawn, NP and Chaplain Jim. The family also wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff at the memory unit, Harmony Square at Oakbrooke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020