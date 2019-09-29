|
|
Sue Taylor, a resident of The Chesapeake in Newport News, Virginia passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born to Elizabeth Parthenia Bridgers Wahmann and Jackson Henry Wahmann in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was a 1939 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Sue served as secretary at Western Branch Elementary School for 33 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, VA. Sue has been a resident of The Chesapeake in Newport News, Virginia since 2005. She was voted Miss Chesapeake by the residents of her community because she was loved and admired for her welcoming smile and generous spirit. She will always be remembered for her seasonal sweaters, assorted shopping bags and matching tissue paper, her collection of cocktail napkins and her crowd stopping hand painted walking canes.
Sue is predeceased in death by her husband, Algie Leigh Taylor, Jr, her daughter Stephanie Taylor Moore, her sister, Elizabeth Ann Wahmann Jereme and her aunt, Helen Josephine Bridgers Walsh. She is survived by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Moore Stanfield (Josh) and a grandson Robert Taylor Moore (Jessie) both of Wilmington, NC; a niece, Holly Jereme Wright (David) of Elizabeth City, NC; a nephew Jimmy Johnson of Cincinnati, OH and first cousins Leo Freeman Walsh of Newport News, VA, Hugh Hutchenson Walsh of Roanoke, VA and Byron Timothy Walsh (Kay) of Raleigh, NC: two great grandsons Dylan and Harrison Stanfield of Wilmington, NC, and family friends Peggy Lynch Ricketts (Chuck) of Waynesboro, VA, Viann Lynch Farmer (Joe) of Millers Tavern, VA and Fleet Lynch Robert s(Dennis) of Valentine, VA.
Sue loved and celebrated her life everyday at The Chesapeake and she would like to thank her dear friends, staff and care givers who were always there to support and love her.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested a memorial donation be made to the Benevolent Fund at The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia 23601.
The Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Olive Branch Cemetery, Cpl J M Williams Ave. in Portsmouth, Virginia 23701, followed by a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception beginning at 2:00 pm in The Chesapeake Room and Rotunda at The Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Virginia 23601. Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Virginia is serving the family and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019