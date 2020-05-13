Annette James Willie passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born to Ellen and Albert James on July 2, 1937 in Princess Anne County. She attended Union Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach where she met and later married Lee W. Willie, Sr. her husband of over 52 years. From their union, 5 children were born. She worked for Norfolk Public Schools and later at Swiss Cleaners for over 20 years. A member of the United House of Prayer for all People, she sang and worked with choirs and usher boards for decades. Annette was also a member of the Rosetta Chapter #119 of the Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia for over 50 years.
Annette was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She joins her husband, Lee W. Willie, Sr. and son, Damon C. Willie in heaven and leaves to mourn: 3 daughters, Gayle Willie Robinson, Linda Holmes (Timothy) and Maria Teresa Willie of Va. Beach, VA; 1 son, Lee Willie, Jr. (Crystal) of Columbia, SC, 2 sisters, 3 sisters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 12-5pm at Smith & Williams, 4889 Princess Anne Rd. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.