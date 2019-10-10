|
Annette Patricia Cowell, 54, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Annette was born February 26, 1965 in Cheverly, Maryland.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Sergeant Major Edward Burnell Cowell, USMC (Ret.); children, LaTrece, Christopher and Zion Cowell; parents, Deaconess Sarah and Minister Billy Akins; brothers Lester S. Suydan (Marla) and Ricky C. Suydan (Gretchen) and a host of loving extended family members and friends.
A viewing and wake service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 AM at First Baptist Church Campostella, 1510 Conoga Street in Norfolk. Interment will be held in Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Road in Chesapeake immediately after the Celebration of Life. Condolences may be left for Annette's family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 10, 2019