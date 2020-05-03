Annette's husband, David, and daughter, Rachel, remember Annette as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, full of love, wisdom, patience, curiosity, and vigor.



We miss her fabulous smile and laughter. No matter how busy she was she always had time for her family. She made our house a loving home. We miss her love and fierce loyalty. We miss seeing her cook all weekend (mostly Italian) while watching episodes of Julia Childs. We miss how she knitted while reading or in the dark at a movie. We miss her hidden stash of candy and her determination to drive old cars until the windows started to leak. We miss our globetrotting days together, always seeking new adventures, new cultures, and new experiences. Annette, the only non-Italian in the family, fell in love with Italy.



Annette's loyal employees at Virginia Ophthalmology Associates remember her contagious laugh, the compassion and love she had for them and their families, and the fact that she always had a supply of chocolate on hand. They remember her diverse and unique shoe collection, her willingness to give advice whenever asked, her sense of humor, her willingness to share her best recipes, and her generosity of heart and spirit.



In cards and letters, some of Annette's patients and friends have shared that she routinely assisted needy patients without anyone knowing. She regularly purchased medications or glasses for those in need. She often took money from her own wallet to purchase patients' cab fare or bus tickets, and even went to patients' homes if they were in need of care and couldn't make it to the office.



On the one year anniversary of her death, Annette is remembered by many, but especially by her husband, her daughter and son-in-law Tom, her 6 grandchildren: Samantha, Abigail, David, Virginia, Mary Elizabeth, and John, her sister Emily, and her brother Stanley.



