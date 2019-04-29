The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Annie Boone Binford passed away on April 21, 2019, born in Suffolk, Virginia to the late Ollie and Emma Boone. She was a graduate of East Suffolk High School and Norfolk State University. Annie taught for over 30 years in the Suffolk County Public School System in Brentwood, NY. She was a loyal member of Hope Missionary Church, NY until she relocated to Virginia after the passing of her husband Bobby Binford. She reunited with New Hope Baptist, Pughsville and served faithfully.Services will be held, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm, New Hope Baptist Church, Pughsville, 4260 Pughsville Rd., Suffolk, VA 23435. Corprew Funeral Home in charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2019
