Annie Eloise Hester, (née Ensley) died Tuesday, April 23rd after a long illness. A native of Yancey County in western North Carolina, the highland landscape was for her, an ever-present source of comfort and inspiration. She grew up in a closely-knit farming community. A dedicated non-smoker, she would laugh about the irony of once being elected Miss Tobacco Queen. After High School, Annie attended King College (now King University) in Bristol, Tennessee where she met her future husband, Melvin Hester. She graduated in 1950 with a B.A. in Education/Psychology, and taught school for several years until a rare retinal disease made teaching problematic. However, she would continue to contribute her time and considerable talent in the service of her faith and civic communities. Though Annie's career was cut short, her love of learning was life-long. When her eyesight completely failed, audio books from the Richmond Library for the Blind, and earlier, its Virginia Beach branch, kept life's rich pageant accessible. The sheer quantity of books she read each month made it challenging for the library to keep pace with her requests for new titles. She loved biographies, a good detective series, classic children's books, and poetry. Annie was an imaginative parent, a caring wife, and a loyal friend. She particularly enjoyed creating holiday memories, whether it was an Easter Egg hunt for all of the cousins, a Halloween haunted house for the neighborhood kids, a co-hosted birthday party with her sister-in-law Marge Albright, or a festive Christmas get-together for the extended family. As her health declined, Annie was sustained by her family ties, and by her abiding faith. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, the Rev. Dr. Melvin S. Hester; daughter Beth (Louise Wallin), son Bryan, a sister Carolyn Ensley, numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and honorary grandchildren.The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Wilson for his thoughtfulness through the years, the team at Bon Secours Hospice, friend and neighbor Gloria Jean Roberts, and Kim Jordan, physical therapist at Amedisys Healthcare. Their concern and support made all the difference in Annie's last months and weeks.Plans for Annie's memorial services (in Virginia, and in North Carolina) are currently being planned. An announcement will be made at a later date.In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Annie's name to one or both of the following organizations: The Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired, Commissioner's Office, 401 Azalea Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23227, and King University, 1350 King College Road, Bristol Tennessee 37620. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019