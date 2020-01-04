The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Annie Hall Whitehead


1943 - 2020
Annie Hall Whitehead Obituary
Annie Hall Whitehead, 76, passed away on January 1, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1943 to the late Annie G. and Wilbert W. Hall Sr. in Millennium, North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years John W. Whitehead Jr; sons John W. Whitehead III, and Scott Whitehead; brothers Jerry Hall, Howard Hall and Wilbert "Dickie" Hall; as well and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2 pm at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020
