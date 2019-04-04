Annie C. Johnson of Gardner St. passed away on March 28th. She was a native of Lumberton, NC born on July 14, 1942 to the late Frederick and Jetha Cooper. She graduated from Upchurch High School, Raeford, NC and continued her education at Livingstone College. She was an Educator in the Southampton County Public Schools. Ann was a member of First Baptist Church and a staff member of Wm. M. Johnson & Sons.She was a member of AKA Sorority, member of Virginia Retired Teachers Association, Black Achievers and the Franklin-Southampton American Cancer Association.Ann is survived by husband, Clyde Johnson, daughter, Tara C. Johnson-Williams (Germaine); son, Derrick T. Johnson (Melissa); four sisters, Allene Galbrath, JoAnn Graves, Cynthia Cooper and Shirley Cooper; four brothers, Willie J. Cooper (Edna), Charles Cooper (Bernell), Neal Cooper and Gregory Cooper (Vanzella), and seven grandchildren.A visitation will be held Friday 6:00 â€" 8:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 318 Hall Street, Franklin, where Rev. Marcus Jennings is Pastor-elect. A service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Apostolic Faith Church of God, 608 Oak Street with Dr. D.S. Riddick, II eulogist; Overseer Ronnie Warren, pastor. Arrangements by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to The . Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary