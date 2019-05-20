|
Annie L. Hatcher, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away May 18, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her children Joyce Stone, Mark Hatcher (Lori), Vicky Sands (John), and Kathy Harris (Mike). Also, grandchildren Brian, Jeremy, Christopher, Katie, Brian, Jonathan, and Lauren, and great-grandchild Wesley who all lovingly called her Nana. She is predeceased by her husband Sidney S. Hatcher. The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a visitation followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial after at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. To express condolences please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019